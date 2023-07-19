LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Prosecutors have dropped all charges against a man once accused of killing his cousin inside a west valley restaurant in 2021.

Marcus Larry, 39, was shot multiple times inside the Teriyaki Madness on Charleston Boulevard near Town Center Drive on Nov. 23, 2021. A 48-year-old woman, who was an employee at the restaurant, was also shot.

Police in Texas later arrested Oscar Richardson, Jr., Larry’s cousin. Prosecutors in Clark County later charged Richardson with murder with the use of a deadly weapon, attempted murder, battery and conspiracy to commit murder.

Investigators had said Richardson followed Larry into the restaurant and that the pair were feuding over a 2009 murder that Larry committed, they wrote in court documents filed in 2021.

“He is innocent,” Clark County Chief Deputy District Attorney Marc DiGiacomo said Wednesday.

Witnesses identified Richardson based on his neck tattoo, documents said. In addition, police in North Las Vegas had identified Richardson based on his gait.

Richardson no longer appeared as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center as of Wednesday afternoon.

Metro police have not named a potential suspect.