Sarah Richards, 33, faces charges of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony, police said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A woman accused of stealing a Las Vegas hotel guest’s watch and concealing it inside her genitals Sunday was in Las Vegas for a Monday court hearing for a similar theft, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Sarah Richards, 33, faces charges of grand larceny and administering a drug to aid in the commission of a felony, police said.

A man called 911 from the Aria hotel on Sunday morning to report a woman, later identified as Richards, had taken items from his room, including a $12,000 watch, police said.

The man told officers he met Richards and invited her to his room, police said. The pair started to cuddle, when Richards reportedly told the man he should take off his Rolex watch or it would cut her while they cuddled.

“[The victim] ended up taking off the watch and placing it under his pillow,” police said. “He drank more wine since Richards kept insisting it.”

The man later noticed the watch was missing. Richards “went into a panic” and left. The man followed her down the hall, down the elevator and into the lobby where he alerted security, they said.

Police initially could not find the watch on Richards’ person, but later located it in her genitals, officers said.

“She stated that we were going to find it anyways at jail and she did not want to go through the hassle,” officers wrote in the arrest report. Officers later impounded the watch, placing it inside a biohazard bag, police said.

Police said they also found an opened purple pill capsule that “had very little white substances inside of it,” officers said.

Richards took another person’s watch in June and was in Las Vegas for a Monday court date for the same crime, police said. Records show she was charged with theft and residential burglary in June. A preliminary hearing in that June case was scheduled for Monday.

A prior booking photo of Sarah Richards from June 2022. (LVMPD/KLAS)

In that case, the victim told police that he believed Richards drugged him on June 4 at a Las Vegas Strip hotel and stole his Patek Philippe wristwatch, valued at around $100,000.

The victim said Richards approached him at a bar in the hotel and the two agreed to go to his hotel room, where Richards then said she needed “help with money.”

The victim said he asked hotel security to help him open the safe in his room, after which he gave her $1,000 from it. He told police he woke up hours later with his watch missing from his wrist.

The next day, Richards began speaking with an undercover Metro officer at a different Strip property when she began telling him about prostitution. She was later arrested for prostitution-related charges, an arrest report said.

Police said Richards lives in Baltimore. She posted bond and her next court date was scheduled for January.