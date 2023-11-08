LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man allegedly created fake Craigslist advertisements using a woman’s intimate images, leading her to receive dozens of unwanted phone calls, Las Vegas police said in documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.

Mena Boktor faces one felony count of unlawful dissemination of an intimate image of another person, records said.

In October, a woman told Las Vegas Metro police that she sent Boktor “intimate pictures of herself” over the summer, documents said. Boktor then allegedly posted at least three advertisements on Craigslist using the photos, including the woman’s phone number.

“The advertisements were for a roommate, free massages and simply to talk and text all night,” police said.

During about a week in October, the woman said she received about 80 phone calls from respondents, police said. The woman told police one advertisement was posted on Oct. 20.

Documents police obtained from Craigslist showed Boktor used his phone number to post the ads, police said.

Police arrested Boktor on Thursday, Nov. 2, they said. He declined to answer any questions without an attorney.

An attorney for Boktor was not listed in court records. He posted bond and was due in court in December.

Nevada lawmakers passed a so-called revenge porn law in 2015, making it a crime “to harass, harm or terrorize another person” when “[that] person electronically disseminates or sells an intimate image, which depicts the other person” without their consent.

In an unrelated case the 8 News Now Investigators profiled last year, a man originally charged with 20 counts of violating Nevada’s revenge porn law, who police said shared hundreds of intimate images of his ex-girlfriend, accepted a plea deal of “attempted unlawful dissemination of a personal image” and walked away with one year of probation.

His ex-girlfriend said she was the one who must live with the consequences.