LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Body camera video from Las Vegas Metro police shows officers and detectives seizing items from a home last month as part of their investigation into the death of Tupac Shakur.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported, the investigation involves 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis who has publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Shakur near the Las Vegas Strip in 1996.

Detectives served the search warrant at the home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive on Monday, July 17, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported.

The videos show SWAT officers talking to two people as they exit the home. The identities of the two people were not immediately clear Thursday. The warrant named Davis and the address, though neighbors said he did not live in the home.

The videos only show what police body cameras captured outside the home. Any footage taken from inside the residence was redacted before 8 News Now received the videos. Metro police have said its policy is to redact any video taken on private property.

Davis has said he and the shooter were in the car that pulled side-by-side to Shakur’s at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane. Someone in the backseat then fired a gun, Davis said.

Davis made similar statements in a 2019 book titled “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.”

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis writes in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

In the hours before his murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang. Anderson died in a shooting in 1998.

In addition to documents and a copy of Davis’ book, police seized several computers, tablets, hard drives, firearm cartridges and “black tubs containing photographs,” documents said.

Police have never filed charges in connection with Shakur’s murder.

Davis refers to himself as “Keffe D” in his book. He is sometimes also referred to as “Keefe D” or “Keefy D.”

