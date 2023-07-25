LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police were planning to test firearm cartridges seized during a raid last week in connection with the murder of Tupac Shakur, a source confirmed Tuesday.

The search Monday, July 17, at a Henderson home involves documents, personal items and ammunition belonging to Duane “Keffe D” Davis, 60, who publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Shakur in 1996, sources first told the 8 News Now Investigators.

The bullets are likely to be tested at the department’s crime lab where forensic technicians test-fire them to find a potential match in other crimes. Information from the tests is cross-checked with the National Integrated Ballistic Information Network, which is standard practice.

Metro police received a gun found in a backyard in Compton, California, in 2006, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said. It was unclear if investigators believe the weapon is connected to the shooting.

No person has ever been charged in connection with Shakur’s murder.

In his book and in several interviews, Davis has said he was in the car with a person who fired into the BMW carrying Shakur and record executive Suge Knight. Shakur died six days later from his injuries.

Davis said the car pulled up side-by-side to the BMW at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane before someone in the backseat fired a gun.

Davis made similar statements in a book titled “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.”

Police seized documents, photos, electronics and firearm cartridges from the Henderson home as part of the investigation. Neighbors told 8 News Now that a family member of Davis’ lives in the residence. Davis’ name and the home’s address were written on the warrant.

In the hours before his murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang. Anderson died in a shooting in 1998. Davis’ has publicly said he is Anderson’s uncle.

Davis refers to himself as “Keffe D” in his book. He is sometimes also referred to as “Keffe D” or “Keefy D.”