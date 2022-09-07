Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles returns home after a search warrant is executed at his home. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police took Clark County Public Administrator Robert Telles into custody on Wednesday, hours after investigators searched his home in connection with Review-Journal reporter Jeff German’s stabbing death.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that Telles will be charged with one count of murder. He was taken into custody with self-inflicted wounds.

Robert Telles arrives at UMC following a barricade at his home with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. (KLAS)

Telles was the focus of recent investigative stories by the longtime investigative journalist.

Jeff German, investigative reporter for the Las Vegas Review-Journal. (Elizabeth Brumley/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Police spent much of Wednesday at Telles’ home, which is located near Charleston Boulevard and Hualapai Way. Investigators did not say what they found if anything.

Investigators had released a photo of an SUV connected to the crime, which sources told the 8 News Now Investigators matched one of Telles’ cars.

Police had released video and images of the suspect and said it appeared he was casing German’s neighborhood.

Clark County Public Administrator Robert “Rob” Telles. (Credit: Clark County Govt.)

Officers left the home around 2 p.m. and Telles returned shortly after wearing a white paper suit. Sources told 8 News Now that Telles had been with investigators.

Around 4:15 p.m., an officer knocked on Telles’ door and he did not respond. Police moved reporters away from the house several times afterward.

It was unclear when Telles could appear in court.

German, 69, was found stabbed to death outside of his home on Saturday morning, Sept. 3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said he was killed on Friday morning but not discovered until the next day.

Telles, a Democrat, lost a three-way primary in June. In online posts following the election, Telles appeared to blame German for his election loss.

In a series of tweets, Telles became publicly critical of German’s reports. In one tweet, Telles wrote: “Wife hears rustling in the trash. Her: ‘Honey, is there a wild animal in the trash?’ Me: ‘No, dear. Looks like it’s @JGermanRJ going through our trash for his 4th story on me.

Later, Telles wrote online that German was “[dragging him] through the mud.” He included a letter he sent to German, which said he would not let the allegations affect his work moving forward.

Telles last tweeted July 3, claiming he lost his primary due to a “[manufactured] scandal.”

Police towed a dark-red SUV from Telles’ home on Wednesday afternoon, one day after investigators released a photo of a similar car seen driving away from the murder scene.