LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police suspect a group of teenagers robbed and then killed a friend at an adult’s direction, and then robbed and killed a delivery driver in overlapping homicides.

Jomario Clark, 16; Gregory Leonard, 30; Jacorey Magdaleno, 17; Cameron Raye, 19; Jonathan Smith, 18; and at least one other young man, face charges connected to the incidents on Sept. 1 and Sept. 9, documents said. Magdaleno was suspected of partaking in both crimes, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last week.

Metro police arrested Clark, Magdaleno, Raye and at least one other unnamed person as part of a murder on Sept. 1, documents said. Enrique Nunez, 17, died after doctors removed him from life support on Sept. 5, police said.

Nunez was shot around 5:20 p.m. on Sept. 1 at an apartment complex on Charleston Boulevard near Rainbow Boulevard, police said. A witness told police about several people who may have been with the shooter at the time of the incident.

Jacorey Magdaleno was suspected of partaking in both crimes, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last week. (LVMPD/KLAS)

In that case, police alleged Leonard ordered Nunez’s attack, telling the teenagers to, “Go ahead, do what you do,” before the murder, documents said.

A witness also told police they believed the shooting was a result of Nunez not wanting to be a part of a friend group, documents said. The witness said Nunez and the group were hanging out when Raye allegedly shot him, police said.

On Aug. 7, 2023, a person robbed a 7-Eleven employee of $26,000, police said. Evidence tied Nunez and three others to the crime, police said.

Raye told police “Enrique had obtained approximately $25,000, which he felt Enrique should have shared amongst the group,” documents said. Raye and Nunez fought over the money in August, police said. On the day of the murder, police said Raye intended to rob Nunez.

Cameron Raye, 19. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Police obtained cellphone evidence, which they said showed Raye telling Clark and Magdaleno about the planned robbery.

“Throughout the homicide investigation, detectives have identified the fact the conspiracy to murder Enrique involved multiple persons,” police said. “Furthermore, the catalyst for the murder starts with the robbery event on Aug. 7, 2023, and led to Cameron becoming envious of the money stolen and led to him committing the murder of Enrique.”

On Sept. 9, police received several calls about shots fired near Rainshower Drive and Autumn Rain Court, which is near Spring Mountain Road and Buffalo Drive. Several bullets went through a home’s bedroom window where a 4-year-old and 6-year-old were sleeping, police said. Police later tied the bullets in the Sept. 9 shooting to another in the same neighborhood on Sept. 2. Other cartridge cases matched several other shootings and a murder in February 2023.

Officers located an SUV, which had crashed into an unoccupied car on Rainshower Drive, police said. The driver, Andre Bryant, 33, had a gunshot wound to his back. Bryant later died from his injuries.

Jonathan Smith, 18. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Witnesses told police they saw at least four young Black teenagers shooting at the car, police said.

Police also said they found pre-packaged bags of marijuana in Bryant’s car. Detectives said Bryant worked as a marijuana delivery driver.

A search of Bryant’s car found text messages with a Nevada phone number about meeting at the shooting scene, police said. Bryant placed a call at 9:42 p.m. and dispatchers started receiving calls about the shooting four minutes later.

During a search of an unnamed minor’s home, police found a Glock handgun and an empty firearm magazine, they said. A minor also told police he believed “the plan was to rob Andre,” documents said.

Gregory Leonard, 30. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Detectives also searched Magdaleno’s home, finding a ghost handgun under his bed, they said. Police arrested him and Smith in the Sept. 9 case.

Clark faced charges of open murder, assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary, records showed. He remained in custody Thursday without bail and was due in court Oct. 17.

Leonard faced charges of open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, burglary, robbery and conspiracy to commit robbery. He remained in custody Thursday without bail and was due in court Nov. 7.

Magdaleno faced two counts of open murder, and several charges of conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery, attempted robbery and assault. He remained in custody Thursday without bail and was due in court Dec. 19.

Raye faced charges of open murder, assault, conspiracy to commit robbery and burglary. He remained in custody Thursday without bail and was due in court Oct. 19.

Smith faced charges including open murder, conspiracy to commit murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and attempted robbery. He remained in custody Thursday without bail and was due in court Dec. 19.

At least one young person arrested for his involvement was not certified in the adult system as of Thursday. In Nevada, if a 16-year-old or 17-year-old is charged with murder, the case is automatically moved to the adult system. The process is referred to as certification. The process is not automatic for children 15 and under.