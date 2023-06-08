LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — In response to the 8 News Now Investigators’ reporting, Las Vegas Metro police shared clearer video of something streaking across the sky before a northwest valley family called 911 to report “creatures” in their backyard.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

About 40 minutes later, a man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

The Metro police call log the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows several other family members confirmed the sighting to police.

The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both of the officers.

