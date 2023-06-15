Sources: Call was not a hoax, whatever it was remains unknown

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police set up cameras in the yard of the family who called 911 to report an alien sighting, the department confirmed to the 8 News Now Investigators.

On April 30 around 11:50 p.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer’s body camera video recorded as something streaked low across the sky. Several people across eastern California, Nevada and Utah reported seeing the flash, according to the American Meteor Society.

The 8 News Now Investigators will have more on this story beginning at 4 p.m. Thursday.

About 40 minutes later, a young man called 911, saying he and his family saw something fall from the sky and that there were two moving things in his northwest valley backyard.

“There’s like an 8-foot person beside it and another one is inside us and it has big eyes and it’s looking at us — and it’s still there,” the caller told a dispatcher around 12:30 a.m. on May 1. “They’re like 8 foot, 9 feet, 10 foot. They look like aliens to us. Big eyes. They have big eyes. Like, I can’t explain it, and big mouth. They’re shiny eyes and they’re human. They’re 100% not human.”

Call logs the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a person called from the home on June 10 saying they were “concerned someone put a camera in their backyard.” (KLAS)

The Metro police call log the 8 News Now Investigators obtained shows several other family members confirmed the sighting to police. The dispatcher sent two officers to the home to investigate. The 8 News Now Investigators obtained body camera video from both officers.

“I’m so nervous right now,” one officer said as he is preparing to drive to the house. “I have butterflies bro — saw a shooting star and now these people say there’s aliens in their backyard.”

In the days after the report, at least one officer interviewed neighbors, who said they too felt something “land” in the area, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

A few days later, the family said two LVMPD sergeants returned to the scene to ask follow-up questions. The family said they also saw men in suits and sunglasses in a car with government license plates driving past the house in the following days.

Metro police said officers installed the temporary cameras for the family’s benefit, a spokesperson said. The cameras have since been removed. Independent investigator Doug Poppa first questioned the cameras in a podcast last month. Poppa appeared on 8 News Now’s affiliate cable channel, NewsNation, on Wednesday.

Call logs the 8 News Now Investigators obtained show a person called police from the home on June 10 saying they were “concerned someone put a camera in their backyard.”

“Contacted residents who stated they were concerned about a potential camera being placed in their backyard after seeing subjects walking on the property wall via surveillance camera,” an officer wrote in the call notes. “Officers inspected the perimeter and did not observe any cameras or anything.”

“After the initial contact with LVMPD, the family at the residence reported they heard noises in their yard and were afraid for their safety,” a spokesperson told 8 News Now. “We offered to put cameras up to help ease their concerns of someone coming to harass or harm them.”

Police returned to the home on June 12 for a perimeter check, other documents said.

There were no LVMPD cameras visible at the house when 8 News Now visited last week. (KLAS)

Last week, representatives from nearby Creech and Nellis air force bases said they were not involved in the incident and suggested contacting Metro police.

A spokesperson for the Pentagon has not responded to specific questions regarding the event.

Sources close to the investigation said they do not believe the call was a hoax as of Thursday, they told the 8 News Now Investigators. Calling in a hoax 911 call is a Category E felony in Nevada. A conviction can carry a 1-to-4-year prison sentence.

The 8 News Now Investigators spoke with family members multiple times in the past four weeks, but each of the three times we accepted their invitation to do an interview, they failed to answer the door or their phone.