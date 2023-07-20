LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police seized documents, photos and electronics from a Henderson home as part of the investigation into the 1996 murder of Tupac Shakur, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Thursday.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday, the investigation involves 60-year-old Duane “Keffe D” Davis who has publicly said he was in the car with the gunman who killed Shakur.

Detectives served the search warrant at the home in Henderson near Interstate 11 and Wagon Wheel Drive on Monday, sources first told the 8 News Now Investigators. It was unclear how Davis was connected to the address, though his name is listed on the warrant.

Police were searching for personal items and documents that Davis may have kept in connection to the writing of his book and Shakur’s murder, sources said Tuesday.

Davis said the car pulled up side-by-side to the BMW at the intersection of Flamingo Road and Koval Lane before someone in the backseat fired a gun.

Davis made similar statements in a 2019 book titled “Compton Street Legend: Notorious Keffe D’s Street-Level Accounts of Tupac and Biggie Murders, Death Row Origins, Suge Knight, Puffy Combs, and Crooked Cops.”

“Tupac made an erratic move and began to reach down beneath his seat,” Davis writes in the book. “It was the first and only time in my life that I could relate to the police command, ‘Keep your hands where I can see them.’ Instead, Pac pulled out a strap, and that’s when the fireworks started. One of my guys from the back seat grabbed the Glock and started bustin’ back.”

In the hours before his murder, Shakur’s group reportedly attacked Orlando Anderson, a member of a rival gang. Anderson died in a shooting in 1998.

In addition to documents and a copy of Davis’ book, police seized several computers, tablets, hard drives, firearm cartridges and “black tubs containing photographs,” the documents obtained Thursday said.

People at the home declined to comment Tuesday. Police have never filed charges in connection with Shakur’s murder.

Davis refers to himself as “Keffe D” in his book. He is sometimes also referred to as “Keffe D” or “Keefy D.”