LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police suspect the man accused of raping and murdering a woman in a recently solved cold case may have sexually assaulted other women over the past decades.

Paul Nuttall, 64, was 21 years old at the time of Sandra DiFelice’s death in 1980, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported last month. DNA found under DiFelice’s fingernails matched a sample detectives took from Nuttall in October.

Homicide detectives determined that DiFelice was beaten, raped and murdered in her bedroom. Her 3-year-old daughter was not home at the time.

In December 2021, police obtained a DNA sample from Nuttall at his home near Farm and Bradley roads in the northwest valley. An investigator asked Nuttall if he wanted to talk about DiFelice’s murder. Nuttall said, “he didn’t know who [the investigator] was talking about.”

Nuttall faces charges of murder with a deadly weapon, sexual assault, and burglary. He remained in custody as of Friday and was being held without bail.

Metro investigators said Friday that they have learned Nuttall may have sexually assaulted other women.

Anyone with information about Nuttall is asked to call detectives at 702-828-3421. To remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555.