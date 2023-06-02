LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A senior citizen gravely injured by a car crash in the stretch of road behind her apartment near Desert Inn and Maryland roads is considering legal action against the driver after an 8 News Now investigation into the incident.

Maria Aumont, 77, of Las Vegas, is still recovering from leg injuries and other ailments after the crash. The driver of the car that hit her was cited for failure to pay attention but not for driving without a license, without valid registration, and failure to prove he was insured at the time. The motorcycle police officer who responded to the scene incorrectly determined that the crash site was private property, but the 8 News Now investigation discovered that the stretch of road in between where Aumont lives and where the driver lives is a public right-of-way.

Metro provided this statement confirming the results of the 8 News Now Investigation:

“The LVMPD has reviewed the accident report and body camera footage from the accident that took place January 24, 2023, at approximately 5:20 p.m., under event number LLV230100095969. At the time, the officer determined the accident occurred on private property. Had the officer determined the accident occurred on the public right-of-way, he would have issued additional citations, but no arrest would have been made.

“The traffic accident report has been amended to reflect the incident did occur on the public right-of-way. The Traffic Bureau will determine if additional traffic citations will be issued to the driver.”

The original report can be found here.