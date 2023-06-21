Fernando Vasquez faces charges of DUI third offense, driving with a revoked license and allowing child abuse of neglect, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Man with revoked license arrested after officers find several kids in car

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police arrested an alleged drunk driver who was driving on a revoked license and who was with several unrestrained children in a car in the middle of the night, documents said.

Fernando Vasquez faces charges of DUI third offense, driving with a revoked license and allowing child abuse or neglect, documents said.

Vasquez has a previous DUI conviction and had his license revoked in February 2022, police said.

On Monday, June 12, around 2 a.m., a Las Vegas Metro police officer stopped a driver, later identified as Vasquez, make a U-turn on Tropicana Avenue, stop in the road, then swerve and go travel the wrong way on Paradise Road, documents said.

The officer stopped Vasquez near Tropicana and University Center Drive, documents said.

“I observed Vasquez’s eyes were red and watery and his speech was slurred,” an officer wrote in his arrest report. “Vasquez was arguing and had this right hand under the steering wheel, where I was not able to see what he had in it.”

There were several children in the car with two minors on other children’s laps, documents said. No one in the car was restrained or in a car seat, police said.

The officer ordered Vasquez out of the car, noting “his gait, which was unsteady,” documents said.

Vasquez told the officer he had been drinking. Officers later located “several alcohol beverages inside the vehicle by the passenger floorboard,” but it was unclear in the report if the beverages were opened. Vasquez refused a field sobriety test, documents said.

Records show Vasquez pleaded no contest to a DUI charge in North Las Vegas in 2021. Judge Natalie Tyrrell ordered him to attend DUI school and to stay out of trouble, records said. Vasquez “did not stay out of trouble” and was arrested that September, records showed.

In October 2022, Tyrrell sentenced Vasquez to 50 days in jail.

A judge did not set bail in Vasquez’s latest case as prosecutors had not filed a criminal complaint before the hearing.