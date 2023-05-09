LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An alleged drunk driver with three prior DUI arrests reportedly caused a three-vehicle crash and offered $500 to the other people involved to avoid police, officers said.

Toni Webb faces charges of felony DUI and failure to decrease speed or use due care, records showed. The DUI was upgraded to a felony as Webb has three DUI charges on her record, police said.

On Wednesday, May 3, a person called Las Vegas Metro police to report a three-vehicle crash on Tropicana Avenue and University Drive, documents said,

After the collision occurred, witnesses reportedly saw Webb get out of her car and offer the other drivers $500 to not call police, officers said.

Webb’s car, a Cadillac SUV, had its “front end crushed” into another car, police said.

While speaking with Webb, an officer “detected a heavy odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage” coming from her breath, police said. An officer also noted Webb had “glassy, watery and droopy eyes” and could not stand up straight.

In 2013, Nevada state troopers arrested Webb for driving under the influence on Interstate 15 in Mesquite, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed showed. That year marked Webb’s third DUI charge in a 7-year span, with DUI convictions in 2008 and 2009 on her record, documents said.

Webb entered DUI court and was referred to an in-patient facility in 2014, documents said. She later entered a guilty plea on a DUI charge. A judge sentenced her to 16-72 months in prison.

In 2019, police in Mesquite arrested Webb on drug charges, including the trafficking of methamphetamine, records said. A judge had ordered Webb to stay out of trouble pending trial, which was scheduled for August.

In Webb’s most-recent case, Judge Rebecca Saxe set bail at $21,000, records said. The Clark County District Attorney’s Office filed a request for a district court judge to revoke Webb’s bail, noting she violated the condition of “[staying] out of trouble” as a judge found probable cause in her latest DUI case, documents said.

Webb posted bond and was ordered to “stay out of trouble” and wear an alcohol-monitoring bracelet. A hearing on bail was scheduled for Wednesday.