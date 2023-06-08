LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Rapper Blueface allegedly grabbed a phone out of a fan’s hand inside a Las Vegas casino, leading him to face a robbery charge and for police to arrest him outside court Wednesday, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.

On Monday, May 29, a person called police, saying she saw Blueface, 26, whose real name is Johnathan Porter, and his girlfriend, walking through the casino, documents said. The person pulled out her phone and asked to record them, police said.

“A black male wearing all black jumped in front of the video and began yelling, ‘You got to give me your number before I let you record,’” documents said. “[The person] ignored him and told [his girlfriend], ‘[expletive] Blueface. Congratulations on the baby. It is all about you.’ [A person] then ran up and punched [a woman] in the left side of her face. Blueface then approached [a woman] and grabbed her phone out her hand.”

The woman’s face ended up swollen and sore, police said.

The robbery charge is related to Porter “depriving [the woman] of her property,” police said.

Porter was due in court Thursday but paid his bond. He was due to return to court on the robbery charge in July.

Records show Porter is the only person facing charges in connection with the event.

Last November, Las Vegas Metro police arrested the Los Angeles-based performer, on an attempted murder charge. A judge later released him on $50,000 bail.

While walking into court for a preliminary hearing on that charge, Porter was taken into custody on the new charge, his attorneys Lisa Rasmussen and Kristina Wildeveld said.

“We do not have any information about the new case but we are told that this involves taking a cell phone from a woman at the Palms casino,” his attorneys told 8 News Now on Wednesday. “We look forward to defending him in court in both of these cases.”

Blueface faces at least two civil cases related to the alleged shooting. Porter’s attorneys have asked a judge to pause that civil case as his criminal proceedings move forward.