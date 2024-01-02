LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas Metro police officer died by suicide hours after his arrest on stalking and home invasion charges, the coroner’s office confirmed Tuesday.

Henderson police arrested Jake Freeman on Sunday, Dec. 31. Freeman faced three felonies, including aggravated stalking, attempted home invasion, and destroying or injuring the personal property of another.

Freeman died on Dec. 31 from a gunshot wound, the coroner’s office said.

Even after his death, the Henderson Justice Court held a hearing to set bail and scheduled a future court date, records showed.

Help is available 24/7 by calling the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.