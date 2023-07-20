LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – Las Vegas Metro police arrested a fugitive from another state on a warrant Thursday, the 8 News Now Investigators have confirmed.

Clark County Detention Center records show that Christopher Law, 36, is being held without bail until a court hearing Monday morning.

Reports from multiple media outlets in Utah show that Law has spent weeks on the run.

Utah CBS affiliate KUTV reports the following:

“According to court documents, Christopher Law had an outstanding warrant for his arrest issued by Utah’s Second District Court, where he faces a charge of first-degree felony rape.

Charging documents indicated that a 16-year-old girl reported Law had sexually assaulted her on June 24.

Law allegedly admitted to the crime when confronted by witnesses, stating he “couldn’t help himself.”