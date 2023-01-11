LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a McDonald’s employee for allegedly shooting into a crowd of people, injuring two, after his shift at a restaurant at the Fremont Street Experience, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Na’quentin Norsworthy, 16, was accused of shooting two people at the Fremont Street Experience on Dec. 29, documents said. The shooting happened at the intersection of 3rd Street and Fremont Street, police said.

Police arrested Norsworthy on charges of battery with a deadly weapon and assault with a deadly weapon, among other charges, records showed.

Detectives located surveillance video, which they said showed a man fire several rounds toward a crowd of people at the intersection, police said. Video showed the man drop a McDonald’s hat in the process, documents said.

Officers determined Norsworthy had just ended his shift at the McDonald’s before the shooting, they said.

Police spoke to one of the shooting victims at the hospital who said she had asked a cashier for a receipt.

“[The victim’s] request was ignored, and she requested to speak with a manager and the male employee flipped her off,” police wrote in documents. Several other family members then got into a verbal argument with the employee before the shooting, police said.

Another shooting victim said they were listening to music on Fremont Street when they were shot. The victim and his family then went into a store to take cover, they said.

Several other witnesses told police they heard the gunshots and then saw a young man running away, documents said.

The next day, officers found Norsworthy at an apartment near Main Street and Washington Avenue near downtown Las Vegas, they said. Norsworthy told police they would not find the firearm used in the shooting in the apartment as he had thrown it in a parking lot afterward, they said. Police searched for the gun but could not find it, they said.

Norsworthy told police a group of customers was running after him after his shift.

“Na’Quinton explained he grabbed a black 9mm Glock handgun from his backpack and shot approximately eight rounds behind him as he ran away, attempting to scare the group that followed him,” police said.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set Norsworthy’s bail at $20,000. Though Norsworthy was charged as an adult, he was being held at a juvenile detention center. It was unclear Wednesday if he had been released from custody.

McDonald’s did not immediately return a request for comment.