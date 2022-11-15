Jonathan Jacobo-Ponce, 31, was facing two counts of possession of visual pornography of a person under the age of 16, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Investigators believe images taken in Mexico, uploaded in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man is accused of sexually assaulting at least one boy he met in church, creating child pornography and then uploading the files to the internet from Las Vegas, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Tuesday said.

Jonathan Jacobo-Ponce, 31, was facing two counts of possession of visual pornography of a person under the age of 16, records showed.

In October, the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children received several reports from a social media company about the transmission of alleged child pornography on their servers, documents said.

The social media company’s information indicated the account belonged to Jacobo-Ponce, police said. A search later found 125 suspected child pornography files, including more than 112 police believe Jacobo-Ponce made himself, police said.

Metadata on the images showed the photos were taken in 2019 and 2020 in Mexico, police said, suspecting Jacobo-Ponce uploaded the images over several months from his home Las Vegas.

Police said it appeared the children in the homemade photos appeared to be “asleep” or “unconscious.” Officers later compared markings and moles on Jacobo-Ponce’s face to the man in some files, police said.

On Nov. 10, police served several search warrants in connection with the case, including at a home in the east valley near Flamingo Road and McLeod Drive and at the business where Jacobo-Ponce worked, they said. Police and the FBI then took Jacobo-Ponce into custody at his retail job.

Jacobo-Ponce told investigators that the boy in some of the photos was 12 years old and that he knew him from church in Mexico, police said.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $30,000 and ordered Jacobo-Ponce not to have any contact with children. A hearing was scheduled for Dec. 12.

Jacobo-Ponce remained in custody as of Tuesday evening.