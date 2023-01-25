Ferrari Busby, 37, faces charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of a 29-year-old woman in November, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

29-year-old dropped off at hospital where she later died, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Tuesday in connection with a woman’s death last year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.

Ferrari Busby, 37, faces charges of murder and kidnapping in the death of Jasmine Wilson, 29, in November, records showed.

On Nov. 26, Metro police responded to a report of a man beating a woman near the intersection of Tropicana Avenue and Tamraus Street, officers said.

The man, believed to be Busby, was seen placing Wilson’s body in a vehicle before running off, police said.

Wilson died at Sunrise Hospital from her injuries, police said.

Busby was due in court Wednesday.

Wilson’s cause and manner of death were pending as of Wednesday, the Clark County coroner’s office said.