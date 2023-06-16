LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police have arrested a man accused of shooting and killing another man over drugs last year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Friday.

On Monday, Oct. 3, police received reports of a shooting just before 11 p.m. in the 800 block of North Rancho Drive near Washington Avenue. The case was listed online among Metro’s unsolved homicides.

Officers arrested Marvin Smith, 45, on Thursday, records showed. It was unclear what led to Smith’s arrest. During his initial court appearance Friday, Judge Daniel Westmeyer denied bail due to the murder charge.

Detectives believe Smith and the victim, Dion Southern, got into an argument over drugs, which escalated and resulted in the shooting, they said.

Records show a warrant for Smith’s arrest was issued in May. Smith also faces charges of robbery with the use of a deadly weapon, assault and two drug-related charges, records showed.

His next court date was scheduled for June 20. A booking photo for Smith was not immediately available Friday.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.