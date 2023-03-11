LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police made an arrest Friday for the robbery and murder of a man on New Year’s Day, the department’s first murder of the year, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed.

On Jan. 1, police responded to a reported robbery around 1:30 p.m. near Spring Mountain and Wynn roads just west of the Las Vegas Strip. Arriving officers found a 62-year-old man suffering from injuries. While explaining to the police what had happened, the man collapsed and died, police said.

Chanler McCloud, 25, faces charges of open murder, robbery, grand larceny and arson, records showed. The charges are enhanced due to the victim’s age.

During the investigation, Metro police released photos of a suspect driving the victim’s vehicle, a 2012 black Ford Escape, which had not been recovered at the time. It was unclear Saturday if McCloud is the man in the photos.

Judge Daniel Westmeyer denied McCloud bail during a hearing Saturday due to the murder charge. McCloud was due in court again on Tuesday.

The 8 News Now Investigators were working to get more information about McCloud’s arrest and the circumstances of the man’s death.