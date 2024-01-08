LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police found thousands of images of child pornography on several devices at a Las Vegas fire station, including many saved on a phone discovered in a firefighter’s bed, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Isiah Tureaud, 34, faces three counts of possession of child pornography, documents said. Las Vegas Metro police arrested him Wednesday, Jan. 3.

On Tuesday, Jan. 2, a firefighter found a cell phone in a bed at a southwest valley fire station. The phone contained hundreds of images of child pornography, police said. Tureaud allegedly slept in the bed at the station before the phone’s discovery.

Police obtained a search warrant for the phone and other potential items related to their investigation. Officers then searched Tureaud’s locker, finding thousands of similar images on two USB drives, documents said.

Tureaud spoke to officers before his arrest.

“Tureaud admitted the phone contained [child pornography] he downloaded from online websites and the cell phone belonged to him,” documents said.

Tureaud has worked for the Clark County Fire Department since 2017, county officials said.

Clark County Fire Chief John Steinbeck released a statement Friday saying: “The allegations in the arrest report of Isiah Tureaud are of the most heinous nature and are extremely disturbing to the entire Clark County Fire Department. We are grateful to the outstanding officers at the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department for their investigation and for making this arrest. The protection of children is the highest priority for the fire department, all public service agencies, and every upstanding member of our society. The actions of this individual are deplorable, and he can now face those consequences with a court of law. “

Tureaud was on indefinite suspension without pay and could not be terminated until adjudicated in accordance with union rules and regulations, officials said.

He posted bond and was due to appear in court on Feb. 5.

A booking photo for Tureaud was not yet released as of Monday.