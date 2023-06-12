LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police reportedly found an injured child locked in a dog kennel and five others showing signs of abuse before they arrested two parents on Sunday, sources told the 8 News Now Investigators.

Travis Doss, 31; and Amanda Stamper, 33, share a residence near Flamingo Road and Valley View Boulevard, records showed. Police arrested the couple, who cared for seven children between the ages of 2 and 11, on Sunday.

Patrol officers located one child locked in a dog crate, prosecutors said in court Monday. That child, and five others, exhibited permanent signs of abuse, prosecutors said in court, allegedly the children were abused for at least a year.

“All six children have permanent lasting loop marks on their bodies, all over their bodies, from the abuse inflicted by this defendant,” prosecutors said about Doss.

Amanda Stamper (KLAS)

Officers suspect Doss targeted one child, not allowing him out of the crate except to use the bathroom, prosecutors said.

Doss is the father of six of the children, prosecutors said. Stamper has a biological child, a 2-year-old, who lived in the home and who was not abused with whom she left the apartment on Sunday to get help, prosecutors said. Stamper’s public defender said she was forced to work as a sex worker while five months pregnant as of Monday.

“Each and every child has scars, loop marks, belt marks, permanent marks of their physical abuse that this defendant witnessed over a period of at least one year and she did absolutely nothing,” prosecutors said in court about Stamper.

“If she had done anything, she would have been subjected to serious, serious abuse,” Stamper’s public defender told the court.

Travis Doss (KLAS)

Doss and Stamper each face six counts of child abuse or neglect resulting in substantial bodily harm. Doss faces additional charges of sex trafficking and attempted murder.

Doss allegedly threatened to shoot one child in the head with a BB gun, prosecutors said. Prosecutors also said Stamper worked as a sex worker at Doss’ direction.

Judge Andrew Wong set Doss’ bail at $250,000 and Stamper’s at $120,000 during their initial appearances Monday. The couple was due to return to court on Wednesday.

The 8 News Now Investigators expect to learn more information about the case in the coming days.