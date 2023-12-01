LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas police and the FBI thwarted a potential terror plot involving a 16-year-old, police said Friday.

On Wednesday, police announced the arrest of a 16-year-old in the Las Vegas valley who allegedly made the threats online. Police declined to release any other details at the time.

Sources told the 8 News Now Investigators that the threats were “jihadist” in nature, encouraged Islamic extremism and pledged allegiance to the Islamic State.

Sources had asked 8 News Now not to publish information about the threat, pending potential arrests.

Metro and the FBI were expected to update the media at 3 p.m.

