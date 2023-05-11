A booking photo from May 2023 of Marion Reyes when she self-surrendered for a 2-day jail term. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police were asking for help Thursday in finding a 36-year-old woman with 7 DUI arrests who cut off her GPS monitoring bracelet and whose case the 8 News Now Investigators followed when it took weeks for a judge to set bail.

In a tweet, the department’s traffic bureau said Marion Reyes, 36, disabled her monitor.

Last week, the 8 News Now Investigators reported a judge had issued a bench warrant for Marion Reyes after she failed to show up for a hearing as part of the felony DUI treatment program, documents said. During the hearing, it was noted Reyes’s GPS monitoring bracelet was no longer transmitting and she was “not returning phone calls,” documents said.

A judge previously ordered Reyes to self-surrender for other violations of her sentence amid the treatment program, documents said. She later surrendered to authorities at the Clark County Detention Center and served two days in jail.

Reyes first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. The Nevada DMV revoked her license most recently in June 2022.

Reyes was previously arrested on DUI charges in April 2007, September 2010, April 2019, February 2020, and July 2020, records showed.

Last August, Clark County School District police arrested Reyes on a DUI charge hours after she was in court closing out a separate DUI case, records showed.

The August and October arrests bring the total to seven DUI accusations, including at least two convictions. Nevada law resets non-felony DUIs to zero after 7 years of a clean record.

It was not until Monday, Nov. 21, several weeks after her Oct. 13 arrest, that Henderson Justice Court Judge Stephen George set bail at $5,000. Prosecutors had cited delays in blood testing and argued for Reyes to be held on $50,000 bail, citing her previous arrests.

Reyes agreed to a plea deal in February, where prosecutors agreed to dismiss two DUI charges, documents said. Under the agreement, Reyes entered the treatment program. If she receives a new DUI charge, Reyes will be sent to prison, records said.

Anyone with information about Reyes’ whereabouts was asked to call 702-828-8103 or email traffic@LVMPD.com.

Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637).