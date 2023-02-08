Man ordered to be held on $100,000

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a teenager Tuesday in connection with a another teenager’s murder over the weekend, the 8 News Now Investigators confirmed Wednesday.

Antoine Anderson-Griffis, 17, faces a charge of open murder for the homicide in the southeast valley on Saturday, Feb. 4.

According to the Clark County coroner’s office, Isaiah Langseth, 17, of Las Vegas, died from a gunshot wound to his chest. His manner of death was listed as homicide.

Officers found a shooting victim at a bus stop near the intersection of Nellis Boulevard and Boulder Highway, police said. Homicide detectives suspect Anderson-Griffis and Langseth had an altercation before the shooting.

Police issued a warrant for Anderson-Griffis’ arrest on Sunday, records showed. Judge Nadia Wood requested Anderson-Griffis be held on $100,000 bail.

Anderson-Griffis appeared in court Wednesday. His bail remained set at $100,000, records showed.

Anderson-Griffis was not listed as an inmate at the Clark County Detention Center on Wednesday afternoon, but the court docket did not show he had posted bail. It is possible he was not appearing due to his age.

The 8 News Now Investigators were awaiting more information about what led police to Anderson-Griffis.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact the homicide section at 702-828-3521, or homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers, at 702-385-5555, or visit crimestoppersofnv.com.