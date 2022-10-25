On June 10 around 11 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection of Charleston and Durango boulevards in the west valley. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man last week — who officers said was driving impaired on a suspended license and who caused a fatal crash this summer — following a traffic stop involving a stolen vehicle, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.

Aaron Briones, 47, faces charges of DUI of alcohol or a controlled or prohibited substance, resulting in death, reckless driving resulting in death or substantial bodily harm, driving with a suspended license and another traffic-related violation, records showed.

On June 10 around 11 a.m., two vehicles collided head-on near the intersection of Charleston and Durango boulevards in the west valley.

Douglas Schoeffler was killed instantly in the crash, police said. The other driver, Briones, was identified at the crash site, police said. Paramedics brought Briones to the hospital due to his life-threatening injuries.

Police believe Briones crossed the center turn line and hit Schoeffler’s car head-on, investigators said. The crash’s impact forced the two vehicles to become “stuck together,” police said.

While at the hospital, and “during close contact” police said suspected Briones was impaired, they said. A judge granted a search warrant for two samples of Briones’ blood, which is standard procedure in suspected DUI cases.

Police also believed Briones’ Nevada driver’s license was suspended indefinitely, police said.

It was unclear why Briones was not taken into custody following his hospital release.

On Thursday, Oct. 20, police stopped Briones driving a suspected stolen vehicle near Charleston Boulevard and Eastern Avenue, documents said. Officers determined Briones had warrants for his arrest and took him into custody.

Judge Ann Zimmerman set bail at $50,000. She ordered Briones not to drive and to have SCRAM drug monitoring if he is released on bond.

As of Tuesday afternoon, Briones remained at the Clark County Detention Center. A hearing was scheduled for Nov. 7.