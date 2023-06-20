LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man hours before hundreds of thousands of people gathered to celebrate the Vegas Golden Knights after he allegedly threatened to ram a vehicle into the crowd, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Tuesday said.

Anthony Zuccaro, 31, faces several charges, including making a threat regarding an act of terrorism, records showed. Police had brought Zuccaro to a hospital, where he was then released and where he then allegedly made additional threats, documents said.

On Friday, Zuccaro reportedly called a support hotline where he “expressed suicidal [and] homicidal” thoughts, documents said. Zuccaro agreed to meet with Metro officers at a gas station near Russell Road and Jones Boulevard, documents said.

“Anthony was placed on a legal hold,” documents said. “While attempting to detain Anthony, he resisted officers and attempted to flee on his motorcycle but was eventually detained.”

EMTs brought Zuccaro to a Las Vegas-area hospital for a mental health assessment, documents said. The hospital released him within two hours, officers said. Zuccaro then went back to the gas station to get his motorcycle, which was parked there, police said.

Shortly after, Zuccaro called a crisis hotline where he made other threatening statements, documents said, including a threat “against the Las Vegas Golden Knights Stanley Cup Parade.”

The hotline informed Metro police, which alerted its counterterrorism unit, documents said.

According to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained, Zuccaro was “upset with officers after being detained” and over the fact “that he was taken to the hospital where they held him for an hour [and] did not help him [and] then told him to leave.”

Zuccaro allegedly then damaged several cars, including police vehicles, “by breaking the side mirrors and smashing their windows,” while on a ride toward Las Vegas Boulevard, documents said. At this point, the parade had not started.

“Anthony expressed the intent to drive a vehicle into the gathered crowd,” documents said. “As he result, he hoped to incite mass panic and cause many deaths.”

Police detained Zuccaro early Saturday morning before the parade began, sources said. Zuccaro declined to answer detectives’ questions during his arrest.

In court Saturday afternoon, Judge Daniel Westmeyer set bail at $25,000. Zuccaro was due to return to court Wednesday.

About 200,000 people gathered on Las Vegas Boulevard and in Toshiba Plaza to celebrate the Knights’ win that night. No major issues nor arrests were reported.

In an unrelated case, Metro police arrested a man hours before the Vegas Golden Knights won the Stanley Cup lat week after he allegedly threatened a mass shooting. Matthew DeSavio, 33, was expected to undergo a competency hearing.

Records show a judge ordered DeSavio to undergo a competency evaluation in November 2022. DeSavio awaited treatment for 78 days, which his public defender said violated his due process rights.

In a hearing in March, Judge Christy Craig noted the state failed to transport DeSavio to behavioral health treatment in a timely manner. DeSavio remained in custody for eight days after that hearing, prompting Craig to dismiss the charges and release DeSavio from custody in April.