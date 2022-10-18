Justin Mckinstry faces charges of pandering in addition to two animal abuse charges. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a Las Vegas man facing animal abuse charges in an undercover prostitution sting five years after documents for his arrest were originally filed, records showed.

Justin Mckinstry faces charges of pandering in addition to two animal abuse charges.

On Oct. 14, police said they were “conducting proactive investigations for prostitution-related crimes” near the Stage Door Casino off of the Las Vegas Strip on Flamingo Road.

While there, an officer, who was presumably working in an undercover capacity, was approached by a man later identified as Mckinstry, they said.

“Mckinstry told [the officer] that he is not a pimp” and “that he would provide protection for her,” police wrote in a report. “McKinstry told [the officer] that they would have a 60/40 split of the money she made from being a sex worker.”

Police then arrested Mckinstry on a pandering charge, they said.

While speaking to officers, Mckinstry reportedly said he only wanted to have sex with the woman he was speaking to and was “trying to fix her credit.”

Mckinstry’s animal abuse charges stem from an animal control investigation in 2017, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained indicated.

In January 2017, a Clark County animal control officer responded to a “house in disarray” that appeared to be vacated. The tenant, later identified as Mckinstry, had left a dog behind, documents said.

The dog, who was locked out and bleeding was “extremely thin,” the officer wrote. The dog was later brought to an animal hospital where she gained weight.

Records show a warrant was issued for Mckinstry’s arrest on the animal abuse charges later that year. It was not until Mckinstry’s arrest on a pandering charge that the warrant was fulfilled.

Mckinstry was released from the Clark County Detention Center on $9,000 bail. He was due in court next month.