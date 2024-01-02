LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Metro police arrested a man nearly 20 years after police filed a warrant for his arrest on sexual assault charges involving a minor, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Metro police arrested Eduardo Minas, 60, on Friday, Dec. 29, records said. A Metro police officer signed a warrant for Minas’ arrest in October 2006, more than 17 years ago.

Minas faces charges of sexual assault where the victim is under the age of 16, and statutory sexual seduction, documents said. It was unclear from records what led police to Minas on Friday.

In September 2006, a person reported to police about the alleged abuse involving the minor, documents said. The minor’s age was redacted in court documents, but the charge indicates they were under 16 at the time.

During an interview with police, the minor said Minas raped her twice, documents said.

In 2006, police attempted to find Minas at his place of employment but were unsuccessful, they said. Minas also quit his position as police began their investigation, documents said.

Minas remained in custody at the Clark County Detention Center as of Tuesday where he was being held without bail.