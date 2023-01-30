A judge granted an arrest warrant for Wallace Ryan earlier this month in connection with a deadly crash in March, documents said. (LVMPD/KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Police arrested a Las Vegas man wanted in a deadly DUI crash, where officers suspect he was impaired, following a second alleged DUI, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed said.

A judge granted an arrest warrant for Wallace Ryan earlier this month in connection with a deadly crash in March, documents said.

Ryan was speeding on Nellis Boulevard approaching Twain Avenue on March 27 when he crashed into a biker in a marked intersection, documents said. Ryan was driving at 80 mph in a 45-mph zone at the time of the crash, police said.

Ryan passed two field sobriety tests, police said. Metro investigators said blood results showed marijuana and opiates in his system, documents said. The level of THC in Ryan’s blood was below the required level for prosecutors to file charges, however, “the co-administration of the substances could have impaired [his] decision-making abilities,” they wrote in the arrest warrant.

While not blamed for causing the crash, the coroner’s office found amphetamine and methamphetamine in the victim’s system, records showed.

Four days after the crash, an officer cited Ryan for speeding 54 mph in a 35-mph zone, documents said.

On Jan. 21, a Metro police sergeant and an officer conducting surveillance on Ryan arrested him on suspicion of DUI, documents said.

“Ryan had a slight odor of an unknown alcoholic beverage on his breath as well as slight marijuana emitting off of his breath and clothes,” officers wrote in an arrest report. “I then observed Ryan’s eyes, which were red and watery.”

Police booked Ryan on charges of DUI, DUI resulting in death and reckless driving.

A judge first held Ryan on no bail. Bail was later set at $7,000, records showed. The judge’s name is not included in court documents as he or she was filling in temporarily, records showed.

The judge ordered Ryan not to drive or consume alcohol or marijuana, even with a medical marijuana card, records showed.

Ryan posted bail and was due in court in May.