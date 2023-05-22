LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — An 18-year-old accused of threatening a school shooting was being held on half-a-million dollars bail, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Monday said.

Anthony Suazo was charged with making a threat or false information regarding an act of terrorism, records showed. A grand jury indicted Suazo earlier this month, records showed.

On April 14, FBI agents in Arkansas began to investigate a person making “threats to shoot up” a school using the name of the name man who committed the Uvalde, Texas, school shooting, documents said.

A search of the IP address connected to the user brought up an address in North Las Vegas, police said. According to the FBI, the threats included references to “shootings, possessing assault weapons… INCEL ideology, suicidal ideation and building weapons,” documents said.

The Oxford Dictionary defines an “incel” as: “a member of an online community of young men who consider themselves unable to attract women sexually, typically associated with views that are hostile toward women and men who are sexually active.”

In one message, Suazo reportedly said, “I think I’m gonna shoot up my old school tomorrow,” an FBI agent told the grand jury, according to transcripts.

With help from FBI agents in Las Vegas, police found and detained Suazo near Karen Avenue and Maryland Parkway, documents said.

“Upon contact, Suazo replied, ‘What’s up turds?’ to law enforcement,” police said. “Suazo was observed to be playing a first-person shooter game.” Suazo first denied making the threats but then confessed, police said.

During an interview with police Suazo “admitted he understood why people [would] be alarmed by the threats he was making on Discord.” He also told police “he was fascinated by school shooters,” documents said.

Suazo was under “an active high-risk protection order prohibiting his possession or purchasing of firearms,” according to police, but it was unclear Monday why.

A jury trial was scheduled for June.