LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 15-year-old boy and another teenager are accused of killing a 46-year-old over an alleged drug debt, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Landon Richards and the unnamed 15-year-old shot and killed Carlos Martinez on Feb. 10 in an east valley house on Los Feliz Street near Lake Mead Boulevard, police said. Martinez may not have been the intended victim, documents said.

Police said witnesses had heard multiple gunshots in the area the night before, but some believed they came from the nearby Metro police gun range, documents said. Police ultimately determined there had been two shootings: a suspected warning on Feb. 9 and the fatal shooting on Feb. 10.

Another witness said right after the Feb. 10 shooting, he saw a young man with “blonde, shaggy hair” running from the garage, police said. Another witness saw a different white man running in the area as well, officers said.

Police spoke to the unnamed juvenile who said Richards had allegedly asked him to “right someone who owed him money for a quarter pound of marijuana,” officers said.

Richards’ mother contacted a bail bonds company on Feb. 14, saying “Landon had been involved in a homicide over the weekend,” police said.

“Landon and his friend planned to get retribution for some sort of drug conflict,” police said, paraphrasing the woman’s reported conversation with the company. “Landon’s firearm jammed and the other kid shot the victim.”

The day after Martinez’s death, the unnamed juvenile told another person that “he got away with murder,” a witness told police. The juvenile also allegedly told the person he and Richards went to the home to “collect an owed drug debt.”

The unnamed juvenile allegedly told the person he was the shooter and was wearing gloves, which police said they found nearby, documents said.

Richards’ was certified as an adult in Clark County District Court, records showed. He and the unnamed teenager face charges of open murder and conspiracy to commit murder, documents said.

Richards was being held Thursday at a juvenile facility without bail, records showed.