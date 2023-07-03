LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The family of a 30-year-old man stabbed 33 times inside a bus, whose driver did not stop for nearly four minutes, filed a wrongful death lawsuit Friday, saying RTC and the transit operator owe passengers a duty of safety, documents said.

Aaron Cole, 59, is charged with murder in the death of Dominique Lucas. Both men were riding an RTC bus on Sunday, Feb. 26, when they began to argue. Prosecutors said video from inside the bus shows Cole then stabbing Lucas and attacking him.

For about 2 minutes, Lucas stumbles around the front area of the bus and it continues down Paradise Road. During this time, the bus driver activated a panic button and talked to a dispatcher, records said.

“Man, come on, you want to get off the bus?” the driver is heard saying to Lucas in the video.

Dominique Lucas died shortly after the attack on an RTC bus on Sunday, Feb. 26, 2023. (KLAS)

Two minutes after the initial attack, the video shows Cole getting up and stabbing Lucas several more times. The bus, which was traveling on an alternate route due to that day’s marathon, was traveling in the left lane.

“Let me off,” Lucas says in the video as he runs toward the front of the bus. Cole is then seen on the video stabbing Lucas multiple times on the floor near the bus’s front entrance before Cole sits back down in his seat. The driver eventually stopped the bus near the intersection of Paradise and Desert Inn roads.

“He rode the bus all the time,” Shalonda Purtty, Dominique Lucas’ mother, told 8 News Now Investigator David Charns last month. “It was devastating, my only son — and we were very close.”

Attorneys Farhan Naqvi and Paul Albright are representing Purtty and Dominque’s father, Durrell Lucas.

“Cole attacked Dominique, without provocation by Dominique, violently stabbing him repeatedly, including numerous times while Dominique was laying on the floor directly next to [the bus driver] pleading for help,” the lawsuit said. “[The bus driver] knew or should have known that a physical altercation was likely to occur when he heard Mr. Cole verbally accosting Dominque prior to him physically attacking Dominque, yet [the driver] failed to take action to prevent the assault and/or promote safety on the bus.”

The incident begins on video at 4:50 p.m. The bus stops and its doors open at 4:54 p.m. The driver exits the bus shortly before 4:55 p.m.

No one is seen helping Lucas, who crawled out of the bus and onto the sidewalk. A passerby is seen applying a towel to Lucas’ chest at 4:57 p.m. Metro police officers arrived at 4:58 p.m.

The driver did not open the bus’s doors due to the risk of the victim or passengers running into traffic and because the bus would not be able to move if the doors were opened, a spokesperson for Keolis, which operated the bus for RTC, said. Keolis’ contract with RTC ended June 30.

The lawsuit accuses RTC and Keolis of “failing to employ adequate safety measures to protect passengers and the public, despite being repeatedly being informed about the dangerous environments on their buses, including, but not limited to, numerous prior incidents involving assault, battery, weapons, physical confrontation, violence, death, and use of illicit drugs known to be associated with violence,” the lawsuit said.

Police arrested Cole on the bus. They found him sitting in his seat in the stopped vehicle.

The incident happened Feb. 26. Ten days earlier, on Feb. 16, Metro police arrested Cole on a charge of assault with the use of a deadly weapon and two counts of carrying a concealed weapon, records showed. Cole was arrested for allegedly threatening a person on a bus with a knife.

Prosecutors intend to seek the death penalty should Cole be convicted of murder. While Nevada has the death penalty, a person has not been put to death since 2006. Cole declined an interview request.

“If anyone here could know Dominique Lucas, to know him is to love him,” Purtty said.

Local police responded to more than 2,000 incidents – six responses per day – or one every four hours — on RTC buses last year, RTC Deputy CEO Francis Julien said earlier this year.

In late April, a man stabbed a bus supervisor in the chest, police said. In February, a 30-year-old man died after his accused killer stabbed him more than 30 times on the bus.

“One incident is one too many and just like all the other transit agencies in the U.S., we’ve seen a spike in incidents, we’re basically a microcosm of what’s happening in the community,” Julien told the 8 News Now Investigators in April.

In 1995, police arrested Aaron Cole, 59, on a charge of second-degree murder after he shot a man in a Salvation Army lobby, records said. The charge was reduced to aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, records indicated. (KLAS)

Earlier this year, Julien said RTC was adding 33 more security officers as part of an updated contract. He also told the board the number of rovers – officers who are mobile – will double to about 16.

RTC is also piloting a panic button program, which allows drivers to call for help from a device in their pockets. RTC buses have driver panic buttons, but several drivers told the 8 News Now Investigators that they are unreliable.

A car hit Dominique when he was 7, leaving him with cognitive disabilities, his parents said. They want the world to remember that their son conquered obstacles to become who he was and that taking the bus was part of his routine.

The lawsuit filed Friday asks for a minimum of $15,000 in civil damages, which is standard in Nevada. Representatives from RTC and Keolis did not immediately respond to requests for comment.