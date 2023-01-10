LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A staff sergeant at Nellis Air Force Base faces two dozen counts of child pornography-related charges, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

The United States Air Force began investigating Staff Sgt. Daniel Jessee, 35, in January 2022, documents said. Jessee was working in the 99th Logistics Readiness Squadron at Nellis, documents said.

That same month, Air Force investigators seized several electronic devices from Jessee’s on-base residence, documents said.

During an interview with investigators, Jessee reportedly said he had been viewing child pornography for several years, estimating he had “viewed and distributed approximately 1,000 images and videos of child sexual abuse material.”

Air Force investigators suspect Jessee viewed and shared child pornography while stationed in Las Vegas and Japan, documents said.

Jessee volunteered for youth sports since moving to Las Vegas in 2019, documents said.

Investigators issued a warrant for Jessee’s arrest in late December. Las Vegas Metro police arrested Jessee on Jan. 5, records showed.

He was due in court Tuesday and was expected to be held on $120,000 bail. His current employment status with the base was unknown as of Tuesday.

A photo of Jessee was not immediately available Tuesday.