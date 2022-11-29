Unrelated homicides happen houses away from one another 2 years apart

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The location where police said a man murdered his neighbor in a dispute over a parking spot is across the street from the home where investigators suspect a man killed a 22-year-old woman before his father helped him move the body.

The murders happened across the street from each other on Tipper Avenue — a row of about four dozen homes — near Hacienda Avenue and Nellis Boulevard in the southeast Las Valley valley, documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed Tuesday said.

Robert Salone, 40, is accused of killing Christopher Allen, 34, on Oct. 18. (LVMPD/KLAS)

In the most recent murder, Robert Salone, 40, is accused of killing Christopher Allen, 34, on Oct. 18. Police arrested Salone, who they suspect was hiding out at his home, on an open murder charge on Nov. 22.

Police said Salone and Allen were arguing about Allen’s car blocking Salone’s driveway before the shooting. Allen called 911 around 12:40 p.m. on the day of the murder, saying someone shot him, police said.

Christopher Allen died after he was shot on Oct. 18, 2022. (Stacie Owens)

A voice in the background on the phone call said, “[expletive] enjoy it” before dispatchers heard a gunshot.

Allen was able to provide dispatchers with his address on Tipper Avenue. Police found Allen deceased inside his home with a gunshot wound to his chest. Salone drove away after the shooting.

In an unrelated murder across the street from Salone’s address, police suspect Erick Rangel-Ibarra, 27, killed 22-year-old Lesly Palacio in August 2020.

According to court transcripts and video footage, prosecutors allege Rangel-Ibarra returned to his home on Tipper Avenue with Palacio around 6 a.m. on Aug. 29 after a night of drinking. Video shows a man, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel-Ibarra, helping a woman, identified as Palacio, get out of a truck parked in front of his home, court documents said.

Police suspect 22-year-old Lesly Palacio was murdered inside a home on Tipper Avenue in August 2020. (LVMPD)

An hour later, the same camera from a home down the street captures two men, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel-Ibarra and his father, Jose Rangel, dragging a body from the home and into the same truck. A few minutes later, the video shows the truck leaving, and a man, whom prosecutors identified as Rangel, hosing off the walkway.

Rangel-Ibarra then drove to an area near the Valley of Fire, ditching Palacio’s body in a desert area, police said. Police discovered her body about two weeks later.

Crime scene photos from inside the home show a stripped bed and some blood splatter, though investigators have yet to determine the source of the blood, documents said. Investigators also shared photos of gloves and cleaning supplies in the home.

Rangel initially told police he thought Palacio had died from an overdose, but then told police he initially saw the body when Rangel-Ibarra dragged it down the stairs of their home on a bed sheet, documents said. Investigators have never said how they believe Palacio died.

Palacio’s official cause and manner of death are listed as undetermined. An undetermined cause and manner of death mean there is not enough evidence on a deceased person’s body to clearly determine how they died.

Rangel pleaded guilty to helping his son move Palacio’s body from the family home. He was released from jail after serving less than 9 months, the 8 News Now Investigators reported earlier this year.

Police suspect Erick Rangel-Ibarra is in Mexico. (LVMPD/KLAS)

Relatives moved out of the home shortly after Palacio’s death, police said. Salone moved into his home in 2021, police said.

Rangel-Ibarra remains on the run. Police suspect he is in Mexico. Anyone with information on the Tips can be submitted anonymously through Crime Stoppers by calling 702-385-5555 or at crimestoppersofnv.com/report-a-crime. Information can also be sent via text by sending “CRIMENV” and then your message to “CRIMES” (274637). Crime Stoppers offers a reward for information that leads to an arrest.