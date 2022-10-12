Victim believed to have been shot, killed in June, police say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man whose body was discovered decomposing in a car months after police believe he was murdered was business partners with his suspected killer, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Wednesday said.

Tony Danh, 37, was taken into custody on Sept. 29 in San Diego County for the murder of Amir Haggi. Haggi was last seen alive in early June, police said. Danh and Haggi were co-owners of a business, police said.

“Tony was known to have a gambling problem and asked Amir for money shortly before Amir was reported missing,” police wrote in the documents obtained Wednesday. “Amir And Tony’s employees never received paychecks for the first week of June and have not been able to contact Amir or Tony since.”

On Aug. 19, police responded to a call for a suspicious car that had been parked at the Budget Suites near Tropicana Avenue and Valley View Boulevard. As 8 News Now reported in August, Metro police officers investigating the suspicious vehicle noticed a foul odor coming from the car’s trunk.

The documents obtained Wednesday reveal police learned the car was tied to a missing person’s report for Haggi out of Arizona and registered to Danh, police said.

While smelling the foul odor, detectives investigating the circumstances viewed “black trash bags, rubber medical gloves and a bottle of ammonia” in plain view through the car’s windows, documents said.

When officers opened the trunk, they found “a badly decomposing human body partially wrapped in trash bags,” they said. The body “was too decomposed” to determine the victim’s sex, race, or injuries, police said, prompting further investigation at the Clark County coroner’s office.

The coroner later determined Haggi died from two gunshot wounds to the head.

Investigators at Metro’s crime laboratory processed the car, finding parts of the floorboard and seats were cut away. Police also found blood stains and paperwork “in the name of Tony Danh” in the glove compartment and a pair of pants with a sticker and the name “Danh” on it, they said.

Among cleaning products, clothing, gloves, trash bags and paint, police said they also found a respirator in the backseat.

Police said they also found a receipt from a big box store dated Aug. 16 from Industry, California. Video surveillance from the store showed a person matching Danh’s “appearance purchasing the items with cash,” police said.

Police learned Haggi was last seen alive in the Phoenix area around June 5 or June 6.

More surveillance police received in their investigation showed Haggi’s cell phone was in Las Vegas on June 7. A license plate reader also captured Danh’s car in Las Vegas on June 7.

Detectives later searched a storage unit in late August, finding a fluid, which tested positive for blood, on the floor. Danh rented the unit beginning on June 7, police said, suspected the car was parked there until late August.

On Aug. 22, police said Danh had requested the car be towed to the Budget Suites. The location from where the car was towed was redacted in the documents.

Police also learned Danh had rented other vehicles in June and August, driving one to Mexico on Aug. 19, they said.

Danh has yet to be brought to Las Vegas to face the open murder charge filed against him. Danh’s next court date in San Diego County was scheduled for Nov. 4.