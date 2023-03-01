Aaron Cole was booked into Clark Co. Detention Center for open murder with a deadly weapon on Feb. 26, 2023. (Credit: LVMPD)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing another man on an RTC bus reportedly calmly returned to his seat after the stabbing, only to get up minutes later and continue the attack, police said.

Aaron Cole, 59, faces a murder charge in the death of Dominique Lucas, 30, records said.

On Feb. 16, Las Vegas Metro police arrested Cole for allegedly threatening a person on an RTC bus with a knife, documents said. During a pat down, police said they located four knives on his person and in his pocket, documents said.

On Feb. 22, Judge Joseph Sciscento set bail at $3,000. Cole’s public defender had argued for release on his own recognizance without setting bail while prosecutors asked for $3,000, records showed. The jail released him on Feb. 23, a spokesperson said.

On Feb. 26, Cole allegedly stabbed Lucas several times on the bus near Paradise and Desert Inn roads, police said. Lucas was taken to Sunrise Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

Cole served 23 years in prison and was released in 2017, officials in Texas confirmed. Details on the incident were not immediately available. (TX Dept. of Criminal Justice/KLAS)

The bus driver told police Cole had an expired bus ticket but let him on “due to the backlog of added stops” from this weekend’s marathon.

While the bus was traveling north on Paradise Road, Lucas ran to the front of the bus and asked the driver to let him out because Cole had threatened to kill him, police said.

The bus driver pushed a button, alerting dispatchers of an emergency, police said.

Cole then ran to the front of the bus and allegedly stabbed Lucas several times, police said. He then “calmly sat down.”

Cole then returned to the victim and began stabbing him again, saying, “You aren’t dead yet, [expletive],” police said.

While speaking with detectives, Cole reportedly said, “I’m glad that [expletive] is dead, and I’ll tell the judge too.” He also reportedly made a comment about his Feb. 16 arrest, police said.

Cole served nearly 23 years in prison and was released in 2017 on a charge of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, officials in Texas confirmed. Details on the incident were not immediately available.

Cole was being held without bail Wednesday.