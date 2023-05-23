LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother with seven DUI arrests on her record, who said she wanted to go to jail, was one step closer Tuesday to that goal.

Marion Reyes, 35, self-terminated from a Clark County district court felony DUI program, effectively sending her to prison.

Reyes, a mother of four, first appeared in Henderson Justice Court on Oct. 18 for what records show was her seventh DUI charge since 2007, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported. Five days earlier, on Thursday, Oct. 13, Henderson police arrested Reyes after officers said she stopped her car in the middle of two travel lanes on Warm Springs Road near Green Valley Parkway, documents said.

Reyes entered the felony program earlier this year, avoiding prison. The program includes supervised substance misuse treatment, alcohol monitoring and court check-ins.

“The fact that I wasn’t able to see my children, at all, is what was the problem for me,” Reyes told the 8 News Now Investigators from jail.

The sober facility cited Reyes for two infractions, sending her to see a judge who then put Reyes in jail for two days, Reyes said.

At the jail, a corrections officer removed her court-issued alcohol-monitoring bracelet, Reyes said. When the jail released her, the bracelet was not returned to her ankle, Reyes said.

Reyes missed a court appearance on May 4 and a judge issued a bench warrant for her arrest. Police then issued an alert for Reyes’ arrest.

“They did remove it. It never died,” she said from jail. “That’s false. It never died.”

Reyes admits she could have killed someone when she drank and drove. She added she turned to alcohol to cope with a custody battle.

There was no mention of the monitoring bracelet in court Tuesday. Judge Tierra Jones will decide Reyes’ next steps at her next hearing, which was scheduled for May 31.

“Las Vegas obviously is just not the place for me,” Reyes said. “I am remorseful and that I am sorry and that I am thankful every single day that this turned out the way it did, and it didn’t turn out with somebody’s loved one or myself being six feet under.”

LVMPD provides a list of addiction resources at https://www.lvmpd.com/en-us/PEAP/Pages/Addiction-Resources.aspx.