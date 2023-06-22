LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas mother — whose 1-year-old died while she left her 15-year-old to care for his siblings in a filthy, overheated home — told police she locked her 7-year-old daughter in her room for a year after her ex-boyfriend allegedly sexually assaulted the girl, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Thursday said.

As the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday, the 15-year-old told a grand jury that the family moved into the home with their mother and two siblings in 2019. The home is in the south valley near Cactus Avenue and Decatur Boulevard. A boy, Aurelius Dees, was born at the home in December 2021, documents said.

A grand jury indicted Philena Dees, 37, last week on seven counts of child abuse, neglect, or endangerment, records showed. Juan De La Cruz, 39, faced charges of sexual assault against a child under 14 and lewdness with a child under 14, records showed.

Aurelius was 1 year old when he died in May, though police said he “appeared to have been deceased for some time,” documents said. Investigators described the child as “small and emaciated.” The Clark County coroner’s office said his cause and manner of death were pending as of Tuesday.

The teenager had told the grand jury that their mother suspected her ex-boyfriend had sexually assaulted their sibling, documents said. The teenager told the grand jury Dees did not report the alleged incidents to police.

Dees told police she witnessed De La Cruz allegedly sexually assaulting the child, then 7, in the living room in January 2022, police said.

During an interview with police, Dees told investigators she locked her daughter in her room “in order to keep her daughter safe.”

After her brother’s death, detectives interviewed the child, who said “she did not like that she could not see her little brother because her door is locked,” documents said. “[The girl] stated her door was locked because her mother told her she ‘kept getting in the way.’”

The child then told a detective that De La Cruz had sexually assaulted her, documents said.

Dees then allegedly “removed the doorknob” of the child’s bedroom and “replaced it with a doorknob that had a lock on the outside of the room to keep her locked in the room,” documents said.

The child was “locked in her bedroom” for nearly a year, documents said, starting when she was 7. The now-8-year-old was allowed to use the bathroom, but food was delivered to her room while she was locked inside, the teenager told the grand jury.

“The only time she could ask is when I would use the bathroom and she would knock on the door and ask me if I could ask Philena if she could have something,” the teenager told the grand jury.

The teenager told police they had not been to school since seventh grade. The teenager should have attended tenth grade the last year, they told the grand jury.

Dees reportedly left for a trip on Friday, April 28, the teenager told the grand jury. At the time, the home did not have running water for one or two months, the teenager said, and the toilets did not function. Around this time, the one-year-old started to act differently and “didn’t make any noise,” the 15-year-old said.

The house had no air conditioning as Dees allegedly told the teenager that the system required water to work, documents said. The temperature in the house at the time of the baby’s death was 90 degrees, documents said.

On May 1, Dees had not returned home, and the teenager thought about calling police or Child Protective Services, documents said. The teenager then discovered the baby deceased.

CPS took the children into their custody that same day, documents said. Dees returned from Arizona the next day, documents said.

Dees told investigators she never registered with the school district to home-school her children, documents said. She also told investigators she had instructed the 15-year-old on how to care for the three children in her absence.

She told police she allowed “a sex assault offender around her children” because he “was paying the bills,” documents said.

Dees has pleaded not guilty. A trial was scheduled for August. She remained jailed at the Clark County Detention Center on Tuesday on $150,000 bail.

Police said De La Cruz moved out in late-2022 and was living on the Santa Clara Pueblo Reservation in New Mexico. Police arrested him Sunday, records showed.

Judge Joe Bonaventure denied setting bail when police filed De La Cruz’s arrest warrant in May, documents said. Judge Joseph Sciscento denied setting bail during a hearing Tuesday.

CPS had two prior interactions with the family in February 2020 and April 2021, records showed. The referrals were “coded ‘information only,’” according to CPS records. The teenager’s April 30 call “alleging abuse and neglect” is also noted. That case is listed as open.