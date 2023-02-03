LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A mother and daughter are accused of stealing tens of thousands of dollars from a stroke victim in their care, police wrote in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

Alyssa Miller and Kimberly Miller each face charges of exploiting an older or vulnerable person of $5,000 or greater, and theft with a value of $25,000 or greater but less than $100,000.

Detectives said they began their investigation in May 2022, documents said. A caregiver for the victim, who had suffered a stroke, told police the victim was admitted to the hospital in April 2022. Shortly afterward, Alyssa Miller and Kimberly Miller moved into the woman’s home with their dogs, five children and Kimberly Miller’s mother, police said.

In May 2022, the victim’s power of attorney ordered the Millers out of the home, firing them, police said.

The victim then returned home from the hospital, finding nearly $75,000 missing from her bank account, police said.

Police later obtained video surveillance they said showed Alyssa Miller cashing checks, documents said. (KLAS)

“The checks have signatures that are highly inconsistent, and the check numbers are not dated in the actual order of check numbers, which suggests that the checks are being backdated by the writer,” detectives wrote in court documents. “Additionally, the values written to both Alyssa and Kimberly are carefully kept below $1,000 and are dated in a manner, which would suggest that they work more than one shift a day and in one case appear to be a double check.”

Police arrested Alyssa Miller and Kimberly Miller last week, records showed. A judge released the duo on their own recognizance and did not require bail.

The woman was victimized at least three other times, police said, adding she was bedridden.