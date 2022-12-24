HENDERSON, Nev. (KLAS) — Police arrested the mother facing child abuse charges in connection with the death of her two young daughters killed in a suspected DUI crash in a domestic disturbance weeks earlier after she allegedly threatened a person with a knife and cut up their shoes, records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained said.

Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washington, 23, was a passenger in the car crash that killed her two toddlers, North Las Vegas police said. Kaleah Shaelle Manning, 25, the aunt of the two toddlers, is suspected of driving under the influence.

Kaleah Manning, 25, (left) and her sister, Raenysa Washington, 23, face charges in a suspected DUI crash that killed Washington’s two toddlers. (NLVPD/KLAS)

On Nov. 11, Henderson police responded to a report of a domestic dispute allegedly involving Washington, documents said.

Washington is accused of slapping a person and then grabbing an empty liquor bottle and a steak knife, documents said. At one point, Washington “poked” the person with the knife on the shoulder, police said.

She also cut up the victim’s shoes with the knife, police said.

On Dec. 11, police responded to multiple calls of a serious crash involving two children on North Scott Robinson Drive, near West Lone Mountain Road and Clayton Street.

Kaleah Shaelle Manning and Raenysa Clydette-Glenn Washingtion as seen in bodycam video following a suspected DUI crash that killed two toddlers (NLVPD/KLAS)

Bodycam footage from the first officer who arrived at the scene shows two women in the front seat, one child in the back, and a decapitated child on the ground.

The coroner’s office identified the two girls as Rose Wilmer, 2, and Taylor Wilmer, 3.

An arrest report released Monday said Manning’s blood alcohol level was 0.191 on the evening of the crash, which is more than twice the legal limit in Nevada of .08.

Manning admitted to police “me and a friend had drinks in the car,” describing the drinks as two tequila shots, according to the report. Officers suspect Manning and another person who was not in the car drank an entire bottle of tequila before the crash, police said.

In addition to child endangerment charges connected to the Dec. 11 crash, Washington faces a charge of domestic battery with a deadly weapon for the Nov. 11 incident.

In the report, police said the two children were not in child safety seats and were both buckled in with adult restraints.

At the hospital, officers placed both women under arrest. During Washington’s arrest, bodycam footage showed her asking police, “are you f****** serious?” after the officers read her rights and charges.