Parent passed hospital to go to medical office, did not call for help, officers say

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a mother on Thursday after officers said her 17-month-old child overdosed on illegal, unsecured pills, documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained Friday said.

Regena Coyle, 39, faces a charge of child abuse with substantial bodily harm, records showed.

On April 26, police said the 17-month-old boy ingested “fentanyl-laced Percocet” pills, which Coyle had allegedly left in a bathroom, documents said.

After ingesting two or three of the pills, the child became unresponsive. Coyle then googled where to find Narcan, the opioid overdose antidote, police said.

Regena Coyle, 39, faces a charge of child abuse with substantial bodily harm, records showed. (LVMPD/KLAS)

On the way to a medical office, Coyle passed Sunrise Hospital and did not call for any emergency help, police said. The child — then unresponsive and turning “blueish gray” — was brought from the medical office to the hospital and stabilized, documents said.

Officers said Coyle knew the pills were “laced with fentanyl because they are harder to crush up than the ones without fentanyl.” Police said.

Metro police tested other pills found in the apartment, identifying them as pain pills laced with fentanyl, documents said.

It was unclear Friday what led to the delay between the April 26 incident and her May 18 arrest. Coyle was due in court on Friday afternoon.

Nearly 500 people died from a synthetic-opioid overdose in 2022, according to the Nevada Overdose Data to Action Program.

A file photo of fentanyl pills is showed as a reference in this article.