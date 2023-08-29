LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man accused of killing a homeless woman, who served prison time for stabbing a man in an earlier case, was allegedly upset over a vape pen, documents said.

Last week, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Sean Harrison, 38, faced a new charge of open murder following a three-year prison sentence.

On Aug. 19 around 9:45 p.m., dispatchers received a call from people near the Las Vegas Wash and Sloan Loan about a shooting, documents said.

Officers located a woman, later identified as Talia Lomiga, deceased in a tent from apparent gunshot wounds, documents said.

A witness later told police he saw Harrison leave the victim’s tent around the time of the shooting, documents said. Earlier in the evening, Harrison and a group of people were inside the tent smoking with Harrison’s vape pen.

Harrison also allowed an unnamed person to hold his handgun, documents said. However, Harrison “became agitated” at one point and left.

Harrison later returned to the tent to get his vape pen, documents said.

“During this interaction, Sean became enraged and [yelled] profanities at the female victim,” documents said. Harrison then left for a second time. At one point, another witness saw “a dark figure fleeing from the tent” around the time of the gunshots. A person later identified Harrison from a prior booking photo.

Police arrested Harrison on Aug. 22 at a home near Charleston and Nellis boulevards, documents said.

In June 2019, Harrison stabbed a then-homeless man 11 times in the chest in the same area as last week’s homicide, documents said. The victim in that case later told police Harrison told him he “liked the way [he] was bleeding while stabbing him,” police said.

While prosecutors initially charged Harrison with attempted murder, he took a plea deal on a lesser charge of battery with the use of a deadly weapon. As part of the deal, prosecutors did not recommend a sentence. Judge Michael Villani later sentenced Harrison to 36-90 months in prison, records said.

Harrison was up for parole in April 2022, records showed. The Nevada Department of Corrections released him from custody on July 1, 2022, a spokesperson said.

Judge Ann Zimmerman denied setting bail due to Harrison’s on the murder charge. A preliminary hearing was scheduled for Sept. 27.