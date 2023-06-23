LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A man who shot and killed another man inside a Las Vegas nightclub in 2017 — who has sat in jail since — pleaded guilty Thursday and will avoid death, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Metro police arrested Joel Nuno-Cruz, 31, in January 2017 for the shooting death of Alberto Sanchez-Delatorre at the OK Corral Bar and Nightclub in the east valley. Police found Nuno-Cruz after an hours-long manhunt near East Charleston and Hollywood Boulevard.

In addition to Sanchez-Delatorre’s murder, prosecutors charged Nuno-Cruz with several violent robberies.

In court Thursday, Nuno-Cruz agreed to plead guilty to several charges – including murder, robbery with the use of a deadly weapon and attempted murder — with a stipulated sentence of 40-100 years, prosecutors said. As part of the deal, prosecutors will no longer seek the death penalty.

Judge Tierra Jones accepted Nunoz-Cruz’s plea and will sentence him on Aug. 3, records showed. Nuno-Cruz would not be eligible for parole until 40 years into his sentence if Jones sentences him per the stipulation. Having been in jail for six years, Nuno-Cruz would be 64 or 65 at his earliest potential release.

Nuno-Cruz was on a date with a woman at the OK Corral before the shooting on Jan. 21, 2017, police said. Police said the woman told them that when she and Cruz returned to their table from the dance floor, Sanchez-Delatorre was sitting in Nuno-Cruz’s chair.

Nuno-Cruz then left the bar, but returned, walked back inside and shot and killed Sanchez-Delatorre, police said. He also injured a waitress who was hit by a stray bullet.

Nuno-Cruz denied his involvement in a jailhouse interview in 2017.

“Don’t judge a book by its cover man,” Nuno-Cruz told 8 News Now. “You didn’t actually see me commit any crime, didn’t actually see me do anything. You can clearly see that a hundred people went into that club over the course of the night and as far as the victim’s family, I have nothing to say to them.”

Metro police have referred to Nuno-Cruz by that last name. He is also known as “Joel Nunez Cruz” and “Joel Nunoz,” according to records.

While Nevada has the death penalty, a person has not been put to death since 2006.