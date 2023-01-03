Police arrested Jesus Mendoza-Zarate, 24, on one charge of open murder on Jan. 2, records showed. (KLAS)

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metro police arrested a man Monday after they said he shot and killed his roommate, the 8 News Now Investigators have learned.

Police arrested Jesus Mendoza-Zarate, 24, on one charge of open murder on Jan. 2, records showed.

Mendoza-Zarate and his roommate, a man in his 20s, were arguing before the shooting at a home on Las Vegas Boulevard and Pecos Road in the east valley, police said.

Judge Rebecca Saxe ordered Mendoza-Zarate held without bail in a hearing Tuesday morning. He was due to return to court Thursday.