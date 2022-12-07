LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man in custody on charges of shooting at another driver earlier this week was named a suspect in a November murder, the 8 News Now Investigators first reported Tuesday.

Usbaldo Zarate, 27, faces numerous charges, including murder, attempted murder and assault connected with a Nov. 26 homicide and a Dec. 5 shooting, records showed.

Zarate is suspected of shooting and killing a man in the 4800 block of Ballantine Drive near Stewart Avenue and North Nellis Boulevard on Nov. 26.

The victim was inside his car with two other people at the time of the shooting, police said.

On Monday, Dec. 5, Metro police said they were called to investigate reports of two cars shooting at each other near Pecos Road and Owens Avenue in the east valley.

A man said he had confronted another man, later identified as Zarate, about stolen work tools, police said. During the confrontation, Zarate took out a gun and pointed it at the ground.

A booking photo of Usbaldo Zarate from the Nevada Department of Corrections. (NDOC/KLAS)

The man then followed Zarate in his car. Zarate then fired three times toward him while both men were driving, police said.

Police later stopped Zarate near Eastern Avenue, they said. During an interview, Zarate said he believed the other driver was shooting at him, officers said.

It was unclear Wednesday what led investigators to connect Zarate to the November murder.

Records show Zarate served prison time, most recently on a charge of resisting a public officer with a deadly weapon. He was released on parole in July.