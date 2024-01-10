LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — The man accused of causing a crash that killed a mother and her two children last weekend was cited months earlier for driving more than double the speed limit and was let off with a ticket, according to documents the 8 News Now Investigators obtained.

On Feb. 27, 2023, a Las Vegas Metro police officer cited Darryl Smith, 36, for reckless driving for “traveling at speed over double posted speed limit of 25 mph” on McLeod Drive near Tompkins Avenue, documents said. The citation indicates Smith was driving the same pickup truck involved in last Sunday’s triple fatal crash.

The officer cited Smith for driving 52 mph in the 25-mph zone, documents said. Records show when Smith appeared in court on the charge, it was knocked down to speeding 11-15 miles over the limit. Smith pleaded guilty to the charge.

Judge Ann Zimmerman then ordered Smith to attend the Clark County coroner’s DUI program and perform 48 hours of community service, records said. Smith fulfilled those requirements by October, records said, and the court closed the case.

On Jan. 7 around 5:50 p.m., Smith allegedly told first responders that he had wine and cough syrup before crashing his pickup truck into Rebecca Post, killing her and her two children, documents said.

Before officers’ arrival, Henderson firefighters and EMTs reported that Smith appeared intoxicated and that he had stumbled out of his truck. When Smith got into the ambulance, he smelled of alcohol and was asked if he had been drinking, a police report said.

Smith told first responders, “I had a pretty good amount,” and said he had three glasses of wine and cough syrup, police said.

Smith faces three counts of DUI resulting in death and one count of reckless driving resulting in substantial bodily harm, records showed.

In 2008, A Metro police officer cited Smith for DUI. In that case, the officer said Smith admitted to “smoking a blunt of marijuana,” was speaking with slurred speech and could not stand straight, documents said.

In 2009, Smith pleaded guilty and a judge ordered him to attend DUI school and a victim impact panel.

Last year, the NTSB cited Nevada’s failure to address drivers’ repeated traffic infractions, citing “systemic deficiencies, including routine plea agreements that alter of drop violations, inaccurate driver records, failure to accurately track citations and delays in reporting convictions.”

Gary Dean Robinson, 59, of North Las Vegas, was behind the wheel of a Dodge Challenger in January 2022 when he ran a red light at 103 mph at the intersection of Commerce Street and Cheyenne Avenue, crashing into a minivan carrying a family of seven. Robinson, his passenger, and all seven people in the van died. Robinson had cocaine and PCP in his system at the time of the crash, investigators said.

According to court records, Robinson had pleaded guilty just days earlier for speeding up to 10 miles over the limit on Dec. 9, 2021. He paid a $150 fine. Records the 8 News Now Investigators obtained reveal Robinson was actually traveling 19 miles over the speed limit before the officer cited him on a lesser charge.

Though he was stopped as many as five times for speeding, Robinson’s driving record included just one documented speeding ticket, the NTSB reported. The speeding tickets were lowered to other violations, records the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed indicated.

In 2021, the Nevada Legislature made speeding tickets a civil violation, meaning defendants no longer have to go before a judge. The process is streamlined online and no longer carries jail time.

Smith’s attorney, Thomas Moskal, declined to comment until prosecutors filed their criminal complaint.