LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A Las Vegas man who spent nearly two decades in prison on child sex assault charges, and who was granted a new trial, was found with more than 7,000 files of child pornography, police said.

Jeffrey Rose, 56, faces nine counts of possession of child pornography, records showed.

On April 22, Las Vegas Metro police officers were called to an apartment complex in the southeast valley for a report of a person with “inappropriate pictures of children,” documents said. The address was redacted in court documents the 8 News Now Investigators reviewed.

A group called Predator Poachers claimed a member, posing as someone else, had chatted with Rose, police said.

While speaking with officers, Rose “confessed to possession [of child pornography] on multiple devices inside the residence,” officers wrote in court documents. “He claimed he was collecting the files with the intention of turning them over to law enforcement to help with his other case.”

The other case, police said, was a prior conviction for sexual assault of a minor, police said. Rose told police he served 17 in prison for the charge, documents said. Rose was sentenced on a charge of sexual assault of a child under the age of 16 and began a prison sentence in 2004, Nevada Department of Corrections records said.

In 2002, police received a report that Rose had sexually assaulted two children in his home, documents said. Rose was tried over two trials because the first ended in a mistrial, documents said. In the second trial, a jury found him guilty, and a judge sentenced him to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

Rose’s attorney at the time petitioned to federal court, saying the abuse could not have happened because he was in the Navy and out of state at the time, documents said.

In 2020, The U.S. Court of Appeals for the Ninth Circuit granted Rose’s request for a new trial and his release from prison. That trial, rescheduled several times since, was due to begin in July, records showed.

Police later obtained a search warrant for 20 electronic storage devices, they said. Police said their examination found more than 7,500 files of child pornography, noting some of the files may be duplicates.

Police arrested Rose on Monday, May 1, records showed. A judge denied setting bail. He was due to return to court on Thursday.